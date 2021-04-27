Lendefi Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Lendefi has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $36,124.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00062755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.61 or 0.00283871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $536.25 or 0.01004055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.90 or 0.00726286 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00025606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,527.52 or 1.00223339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lendefi

Lendefi was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

