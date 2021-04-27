Lendingblock (LND) Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Million

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $389.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00067341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00020791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.93 or 0.00818434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00096887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.98 or 0.08117012 BTC.

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

