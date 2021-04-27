Lendingblock Market Cap Hits $1.10 Million (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 25.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. During the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendingblock has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $221.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00066510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00021089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00065944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.89 or 0.00765429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00098088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,481.00 or 0.08168633 BTC.

Lendingblock (LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

