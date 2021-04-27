Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.400-12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$4.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on LII. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.42.

Shares of LII traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $339.09. The stock had a trading volume of 263,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,566. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $173.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.25.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,050,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total transaction of $582,009.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

