Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 155,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,441,248 shares.The stock last traded at $29.57 and had previously closed at $27.98.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,087,948 shares of company stock valued at $456,488,372 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 109,289 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

