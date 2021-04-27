Lethean Trading Up 76% Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last week, Lethean has traded up 76% against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $1.24 million and $10,673.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,013.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.70 or 0.04785534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.14 or 0.00471043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $884.01 or 0.01606894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.79 or 0.00733977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.88 or 0.00519646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061103 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.20 or 0.00434807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004256 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

