Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.91

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 24493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $281,904.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $157,933.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,415,210 shares of company stock valued at $35,133,542. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,703,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

