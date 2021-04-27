LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.2% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.01 and its 200 day moving average is $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $432.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

