LGI Homes (LGIH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LGIH stock opened at $167.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

In related news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $1,295,168.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,581.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

