LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Sets New 52-Week High at $171.98

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $171.98 and last traded at $171.14, with a volume of 3202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.29 and a 200-day moving average of $121.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $15,840,527.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage bought 697 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in LGI Homes by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in LGI Homes by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.