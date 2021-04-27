LHT (LHT) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. LHT has a total market cap of $164,887.54 and $21.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LHT has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006583 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00014086 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000118 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

