Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2,564.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $153.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.86. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.67 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $162.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.