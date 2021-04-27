Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,772,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $158.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.08 and a 200 day moving average of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.58 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $116.78 and a one year high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

