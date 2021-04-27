Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 23,362.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 90,179 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,360,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,417,000 after purchasing an additional 169,655 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

