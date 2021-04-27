Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will post sales of $165.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.56 million. Life Storage reported sales of $146.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $689.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $670.90 million to $701.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $733.19 million, with estimates ranging from $693.60 million to $767.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.32. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $95.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

