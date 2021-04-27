Life Storage (LSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Life Storage to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.32. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $95.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

