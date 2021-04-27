Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,275,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.86% of Lifetime Brands worth $19,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of LCUT opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $325.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.52 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

