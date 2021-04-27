LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Reaches $0.0149 on Top Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $15.24 million and approximately $30,292.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,030,793,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,024,139,282 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

