Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.79

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.79 and traded as high as $60.95. Linamar shares last traded at $60.73, with a volume of 450 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIMAF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linamar from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Linamar from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Linamar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.13.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

