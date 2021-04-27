Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Hits New 52-Week High at $129.28

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.28 and last traded at $125.56, with a volume of 256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.52 and a 200 day moving average of $116.44.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 64.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $401,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

