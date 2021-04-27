Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

NASDAQ LECO traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.64. 447,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,711. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $68.12 and a 52-week high of $130.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

