Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.35. The company has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.76 and a fifty-two week high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

