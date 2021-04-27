Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,660.00

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and last traded at GBX 1,558 ($20.36), with a volume of 65314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,566 ($20.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £951.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,440.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,331.91.

In other news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 65,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.81), for a total transaction of £889,439.28 ($1,162,058.11).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

