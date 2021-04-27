Liquid Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Liquid Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 45.5% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Liquid Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $146,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 104,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,514,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.68. The company had a trading volume of 242,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,119. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $384.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.91.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.