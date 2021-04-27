LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0346 on Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $24.53 million and $28,299.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00043665 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

