LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading Up 16.9% Over Last Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $27.80 million and approximately $43,217.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00043827 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

