Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Down 12.1% This Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 29.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $445,123.67 and approximately $44,961.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.00277814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $578.40 or 0.01054206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.00 or 0.00716298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,887.08 or 1.00039176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquidity Network Coin Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars.

