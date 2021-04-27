Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) shot up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $404.37 and last traded at $404.37. 2,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 303,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.42.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $389.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.