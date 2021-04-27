Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO David W. Heinzmann Sells 4,296 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.26. 60,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,011. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.31.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Littelfuse by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.