Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $427.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to announce $427.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $420.20 million and the highest is $440.70 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $346.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total value of $664,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,290,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Littelfuse by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. Littelfuse has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $287.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.56 and its 200-day moving average is $249.31.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

