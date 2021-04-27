Lobstex Trading Down 0% This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $960,182.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000802 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 209% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,829,738 coins and its circulating supply is 21,829,726 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

