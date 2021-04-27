Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Increased by Bank OZK

Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $120,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.90.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $372.20 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.98 and a 200-day moving average of $357.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.