LockTrip Achieves Market Cap of $102.21 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 15% against the dollar. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.84 or 0.00012295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $102.21 million and $207,435.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

