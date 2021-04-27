LockTrip (LOC) Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for about $6.99 or 0.00013097 BTC on popular exchanges. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $104.59 million and $302,418.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LockTrip has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.