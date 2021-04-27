Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.75.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $114.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $120.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.36.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

