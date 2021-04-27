Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. On average, analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LPX opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.97%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

