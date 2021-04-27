LTO Network Price Down 7% Over Last Week (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $147.45 million and $18.94 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00064062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.06 or 0.00799627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00096506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.51 or 0.08321312 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,250,423 coins and its circulating supply is 280,613,029 coins. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

