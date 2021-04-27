Lufax (NYSE:LU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lufax (NYSE:LU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LU. Citigroup began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rowe began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lufax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Lufax stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. 10,629,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.37. Lufax has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Lufax will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

