Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 55,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,022,111 shares.The stock last traded at $36.70 and had previously closed at $36.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Luminex alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.