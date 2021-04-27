LunchMoney (LMY) Trading Down 26.8% This Week

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $934,646.74 and $4,897.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,550,599 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

