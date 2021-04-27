Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 7.59%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.