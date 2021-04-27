Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.97.

Shares of TSE:LUN traded up C$0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.75. 1,558,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.62. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.68 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

