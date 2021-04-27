Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$13.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CSFB from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.75 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.97.

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.75. 1,558,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.62. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

