Lunes Hits One Day Volume of $1,208.00 (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Lunes has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $1,208.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lunes has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Lunes Profile

Get Lunes alerts:

Lunes (LUNES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @lunesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

Lunes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.