Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 57,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,794. The company has a market capitalization of $567.64 million, a PE ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Luxfer has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $22.16.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.