LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €635.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €625.00 ($735.29) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €660.00 ($776.47) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €667.00 ($784.71) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €617.20 ($726.12).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded down €2.30 ($2.71) on Tuesday, reaching €625.80 ($736.24). 265,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €576.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €509.15. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.