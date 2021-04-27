LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $153.16

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $153.16 and last traded at $153.02, with a volume of 108964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LVMUY shares. Citigroup started coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $386.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.0272 per share. This is an increase from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.34%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

