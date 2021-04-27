Lympo Achieves Market Cap of $35.43 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $35.43 million and approximately $621,313.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00066103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00020980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00065337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.15 or 0.00780862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00097986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,460.73 or 0.08116464 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

