Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) by 9,858.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.48% of Lyra Therapeutics worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyra Therapeutics Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

