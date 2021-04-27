M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.73

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.73 and last traded at $62.66, with a volume of 1346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

